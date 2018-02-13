Filed Under:Genesis Open, Jim Hill, Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods took some time out of his preparations for the Genesis Open on Tuesday to talk with Jim Hill about his foundation, his game and coming back.

“I’ve been blown away by the support,” Tiger said of the outpouring of concern and well-wishing from the public. “I saw a side of the public I dodn’t know. It gives me chills to think about it.”

Woods has struggled with back issues that have taken him out of the spotlight for some time now.

“I haven’t been able to move much, ’till basically last, I’d say, three months,” he said of his condition.

“Quality of life is something that I didn’t think I could have. Last year at this point I was on the floor. Couldn’t move.”

Tiger also talks about his come back, his appreciation for the game and what he expects of himself.

“I didn’t know if I would ever get back to this point and all the well wishes along the way have really blown my mind.”

Tiger plays with Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy on Thursday and Friday.

