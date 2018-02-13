BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — After much anticipation, viewers from around the world watched in awe as the second of two bald eagle eggs laid last month in Southern California hatched via an online live feed.
The first fluffy white chick made its on-camera debut when it poked its head out of the shell Sunday near Big Bear Lake east of Los Angeles.
The second hatched Monday. The mother and a male companion took turns nestling over the chicks to keep them warm as snow flurries moved through the San Bernardino National Forest.
The Institute for Wildlife Studies web page has thousands of comments from people watching the feed. The camera was installed by the group Friends of Big Bear Valley.
The U.S. Forest Service estimates the chicks will leave the nest in two to three months.
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)