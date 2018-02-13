SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A 25-year-old man has been arrested on child abuse charges after his girlfriend’s one-year-old son was found in critical condition in a Santa Ana motel Monday morning.
Santa Ana police discovered the boy not breathing just before 8 a.m. Monday at the Royal Roman Motel located at 1504 East First St.
The child was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Orange County, where he is on life support in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, police said. His name was not disclosed.
Detectives questioned the boy’s mother and her boyfriend, Eduardo Centeno. He was later arrested on child abuse charges, along with two outstanding warrants for narcotics violations, police said.
The victim’s mother was released from custody. However, the investigation is ongoing.