GARDENA (CBSLA) — Residents say they’re fed up with reckless drivers in their Gardena neighborhood.

Police call them side-shows: drivers doing high-speed donuts, putting everyone around them at risk.

Residents say more needs to be done to stop the reckless behavior around South Budlong Ave. and West 164th St.

Donald Miser says he’s fed up; his security cameras have been catching right in front of his Gardena Home.

“They love to come into this intersection and just spinning around,” he said, pointing to skid marks at the intersection.

Security footage shows 20 motorcycles blowing through the stop sign in the area.

A red Mazda Miata could also be seen drifting through the intersection.

Neighbor William Wooten says he’s a car enthusiast but this has got to stop.

“You know, there’s other places you could do this. Empty lots. Somewhere safer,” he said.

Neighbors say the police department has increased patrols but culprits have mannered to give them the slip so far.

Donald Miser is hoping the drivers will think of his daughter before they hit the streets again.

“If people keep driving recklessly, something will happen. It’s just a matter of time,” he said.