LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday approved a pilot program for both fixed-space and point-to-point car-sharing, taking a significant step forward on a plan that has been in the works for about five years.

“I am thrilled to welcome a new car-sharing pilot to Los Angeles and to Council District Four,” Councilman David Ryu said. “These new mobility options will enable Angelenos to choose different forms of transit as needed, whether that is a car, bike, bus or train, helping to lower city congestion and transform how we get around Los Angeles.”

The original motion that led to the creation of the pilot program was introduced in 2013 by Ryu’s predecessor, Tom LaBonge, who left office in 2015.

Fixed-space car-sharing allows users to pick up a vehicle and drop it off at a designated parking space within a defined area, and point-to-point car-sharing allows individuals to pick up a car from one location and drop it off in any legal parking space, with parking meters prepaid by the car-sharing provider.

Similar programs are in place in San Francisco, Chicago and Boston.

“These kinds of car-sharing ideas are perfect for Los Angeles, where many folks want the flexibility to drive when needed but don’t always want the financial burden of owning a car,” Councilmember Ryu said.

