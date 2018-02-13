LOS FELIZ (CBSLA) – After more than 50 years in operation, the popular horse stables in Griffith Park will close this June, it was announced Tuesday.
Tucked away at the north end of the park, Griffith Park Horse Rentals offer guided horseback rides through the chaparral-covered canyons and manzanita forests of the 4,000-acre urban wilderness area.
But owner Julie Schad said her sublease with the Los Angeles Equestrian Center (LAEC) in Griffith Park expires at the end of May and that she and her horses will be forced to move out, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.
Schad took over the horse rental business in 2003 and expanded the facility to board as many as 75 horses. The stables are located on the equestrian center grounds and open to everyone. Schad charges $30 per hour for a rental.
In 2016, the LAEC filed an eviction lawsuit against Griffith Park Horse Rentals, the Daily News reports. This came after Schad filed two civil suits against LAEC in 2013 and 2015. All the lawsuits were dismissed or settled.
Although she’s being forced to leave Griffith Park, Schad remains optimistic that she’ll find a new space to re-open her horse rental business somewhere in L.A. County.
