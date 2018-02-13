LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles wildfires are eligible for food benefits beginning Tuesday.
The California Department of Social Services announced that low-income families will be able to receive up to $640 through the state’s Disaster CalFresh program. A family must earn less than $2,755 a month to be eligible.
Families in certain Los Angeles County zip codes are eligible to apply from Tuesday through Friday of this week, and again from Tuesday, Feb. 20 through Thursday, Feb. 22.
The eligible zip codes are: 91342, 91040, 91042, 91355, 91381, 91384 and 90077.
In order to apply, residents must have sustained damage to their home or business, disaster-related expenses or a loss of income due to the fires.
For more information, visit the E-benefits California website or the California Disaster Help and Information Center.