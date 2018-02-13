VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — A Van Nuys family is shaken after they busted a burglary suspect watching porn in their home.
Security video shows the suspect breaking through the ceiling at Giovanni & Son on Victory Blvd. Monday night, helping himself to cash, credit cards and making himself comfortable.
The business sells hair and also donates wigs to cancer patients. It’s also home to the Mirizzi family.
“Who would come into a business place and sit there and feel so comfortable to watch porn?” Steve Mirizzi asked, adding that the suspect was inside the residence for 25 minutes.
That’s when Lisa Mirizzi decided to go downstairs to make some tea, startling the suspect who was watching porn on a computer.
“I just said, ‘Hey!'” she remembered.
The suspect tried to get away but was trapped. The doors were all dead-bolted.
Father and son admit they got few hits in before police arrived. They got back their cash but say they still feel robbed.
“I hit him once and he started wobbling then I grabbed him and slammed him to the ground,” their son said.
The detective on the case says he has arrested at least six people in the Van Nuys area for burglary since the beginning of the year.