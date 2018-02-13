LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A Los Angeles-area teacher and city councilman who bashed U.S. military service members in classroom remarks is expected to attend a council meeting where leaders could seek his resignation.
Leaders in Pico Rivera will vote Tuesday evening on whether to ask Gregory Salcido to resign from the city council.
Salcido has been on leave from El Rancho High since video surfaced of him scolding a 17-year-old student who was wearing a Marine Corps sweatshirt.
The senior student, Victor Quinonez, recorded Salcido referring to service members as the “lowest of our low.” The video has drawn millions of views, along with outraged comments.
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has invited Quinonez to personally invite Victor and his family to the White House and the Pentagon for leaking the video.
City Manager Rene Bobadilla tells the Daily News that Salcido will attend Tuesday’s meeting, in what would be his first public appearance since he made the classroom comments Jan. 26.
