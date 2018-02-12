SOUTH LA (CBSLA) — Someone robbed a South LA charter school for the second time. Computers that helped low income and homeless students were swiped.

But as KCAL9/CBS2’s Jo Kwon reports, the thieves were caught on camera this time.

Security camera video shows two men who broke into Crete Academy. They hit the school office and the main entry to the classrooms.

The incident occurred late Friday night shortly after founder Hattie Mitchell’s husband had left the charter school that serves more than 130 low income and homeless students.

“First and foremost, it was a little bit scary,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell says this is the second time the school has been burglarized since opening in August. The first time was in December.

“Both times computers were stolen,” said Mitchell.

The office started out with four iMac computers and now there are none.

“So now we’re reduced to pencil and paper, notes to one another. It’s made it really difficult,” said Mitchell. “To have people who are likely from the community stealing from us, stealing from our kids, it’s just disheartening. It’s disappointing.”

Mitchell is hoping someone will recognize the men recorded on the security camera walking through the front gate and forcing the front door open.

At the front door you can still see signs of where they used the crow bar to pry the door open. But there is some good news. A company out of Newport Beach is donating a new door. It will be installed this week, along with some new security measures.

The school has filed a police report but Mitchell says she just wants the four computers back.

“I’m not interested in pressing charges,” Mitchell said. “We’ll never stop. You know, whether it’s a break in, we lose a classroom or anything like that, we’re going to continue to move forward.”