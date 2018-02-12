DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — Evacuation orders have been lifted in Diamond Bar early Monday, more than 12 hours after a hydrogen tank caught fire and exploded.
Evacuations were lifted at 3:30 a.m., but a radius of about 200 feet around the truck was still being blocked by deputies until it can be towed away.
A fire broke out on the truck at about 1:20 p.m. Sunday at South Brea Canyon Road and Golden Springs Drive, just south of the Pomona (60) Freeway and west of the Orange (57) Freeway.
According to CHP, callers on the freeway reported a small explosion.
Firefighters got the fire out just before 4 p.m., but at least seven of the 25 cylinders being hauled on the truck’s trailer were compromised, according to the fire department.
About two hours after the fire, sheriff’s deputies began evacuating residents within a half mile of the site, Los Angeles County Deputy Kimberly Alexander said.
The California Highway Patrol shut down the onramps and offramps on the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway at Brea Canyon Road, CHP Officer Stephan Brandt said.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)