LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man and a woman were killed and two other men were seriously hurt in a horrific crash that may have been a street race in the Mid-City area.
The crash was reported at 10:13 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of West Adams Boulevard, Los Angeles Fire officials said.
A woman and a man about 20 years old in a Toyota Scion were pronounced dead the scene. A 21-year-old man who had been a passenger in the Scion was taken to a trauma center in critical condition, officials said.
Witnesses said the Scion had been going as much as 100 mph when it lost control, crossed into oncoming lanes and was T-boned by a Toyota Tacoma truck, rolled over and ended up on its side.
The Scion, which was believed to be racing another car, was unrecognizable as firefighters tipped it back onto its wheels.
Residents of the area said speeding and racing is a common problem.
“Usually these cars, [they’re going] something like 60, 70 mph all the time,” Arcadio Racandaz said.
A 44-year-old man from the truck was hospitalized in fair condition.
