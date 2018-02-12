LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A former pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers was in jail Monday on suspicion of possession of more than 40 pounds of illegal narcotics, according to jail records.
Loaiza, 46, was arrested by San Diego County sheriff’s deputies and booked into a Chula Vista jail in San Diego County on Friday.
He’s being held on suspicion of felony possession of more than 44 pounds of heroin or cocaine and two felony counts of transporting and possessing narcotics with intent to sell. The drugs had a reported street value of roughly $500,000.
As a 35-year-old, Loaiza started five games for the Dodgers in 2007, going 1-4 with an 8.34 earned run average. In 24 innings pitched over seven games in 2008 – including three as a starter – Loaiza went 1-2 with a 5.63 ERA.
Over his MLB career, Loaiza was a two-time All-Star with 126 wins, the second-most wins in league history for a Mexican-born pitching behind Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela.
In addition to his baseball career, Loaiza is also known for being the husband of late singer and Long Beach-native Jenni Rivera, who died in a plane crash in 2012 in Mexico.
He was being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.
