Filed Under:Jenni Rivera

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A former pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers was in jail Monday on suspicion of possession of more than 40 pounds of illegal narcotics, according to jail records.

Loaiza, 46, was arrested by San Diego County sheriff’s deputies and booked into a Chula Vista jail in San Diego County on Friday.

He’s being held on suspicion of felony possession of more than 44 pounds of heroin or cocaine and two felony counts of transporting and possessing narcotics with intent to sell. The drugs had a reported street value of roughly $500,000.

As a 35-year-old, Loaiza started five games for the Dodgers in 2007, going 1-4 with an 8.34 earned run average. In 24 innings pitched over seven games in 2008 – including three as a starter – Loaiza went 1-2 with a 5.63 ERA.

Over his MLB career, Loaiza was a two-time All-Star with 126 wins, the second-most wins in league history for a Mexican-born pitching behind Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela.

gettyimages 140302658 Ex Dodgers Pitcher, Husband Of Late Singer Jenni Rivera Allegedly Caught With 44 Pounds Of Illegal Drugs

Esteban Loaiza (L) and Jenni Rivera arrive at Jenni Rivera’s “I Love Jenni” Latin Celebrity Reality Show Red Carpet Launch Party at My House on March 1, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo credit: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

In addition to his baseball career, Loaiza is also known for being the husband of late singer and Long Beach-native Jenni Rivera, who died in a plane crash in 2012 in Mexico.

He was being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch