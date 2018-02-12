LOS ANGELES (CNN/CBSLA) — Insurance giant Aetna is under investigation by California’s insurance commissioner, after learning a former medical director for the insurer admitted under oath he never looked at patients’ records when deciding whether to approve or deny care.
The former medical director says millions of Aetna members likely lived in his territory in Southern California.
The California probe centers on a deposition by Dr. Jay Ken Iinuma, who served as medical director for Aetna for Southern California from March 2012 to Feb. 2015, according to the insurer.
An Aetna spokesperson said in a statement in part, “Aetna medical directors are trained to review all available medical information – including medical records – to make an informed decision.”
Californians who believe they may have been adversely affected by a bad Aetna claim denial can contact the California Department of Insurance at 1-800-927-4357.
