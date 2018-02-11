WINNETKA (CBSLA) — A family of four that all perished Sunday in a small plane crash near Agua Dulce was remembered this evening by family and friends as fun-loving and close-knit.

“That’s the first flight to Las Vegas,” says Jake Hastings as he watches a YouTube video of his dad, Tom.

Jake’s dad was the pilot Sunday in the small one-engine homemade plane that crashed for reasons unclear.

Jake spoke to KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen about his dad and this family tragedy.

Tom Hastings loved to fly, Jake said. Loved it enough that the aircraft was built in the family’s Winnetka garage.

“This is the plane being delivered on the side of the house in 1990.” Jake says reminiscing over another video.

It took Tom Hastings 9 years to complete it.

“We were on it pretty much every day. An hour or so, here, there. He also liked to make sure the family came first,” Jake says.

Around 11:30 Sunday morning – the rear propeller aircraft crashed near Agua Dulce.

Hastings died along with his daughter, Amber Hill, her husband Jacob Hill, and his granddaughter Madison Hastings-Saxelby.

“Incredible personality. My sister as well. Beautiful girl,” said Jake.

The plane appeared to have broken in half after going down in an area that’s filled with power lines.

The NTSB is expected to arrive at the crash site Monday to investigate the cause.

The family chronicled the construction of the plane in a ohoto montage.

Jake Hastings say the first piece was delivered in 1990 — the same year his sister was born.

“It was built to be a fast, long distance plane,” Jake said.

Since then, the family has traveled the country in it.

And Hastings says his dad gave countless rides to friends and family – as a way to share his passion for flying. He said his dad got his pilot’s license at the age of 15.

“I’ve been able to see the beginning of an idea and see what it took over 30 years, over his whole life to be accomplished,” Jake said.