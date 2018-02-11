LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — President Trump’s tweet Saturday asking for “due process” for two former aides accused of wife beating, was blasted on social media Saturday and Sunday.

The president’s detractors pointed out that he didn’t give the same due process to the Central Park Five, young black and Latino males wrongly accused of a rape and attempted murder of a jogger in New York’s Central Park. Even after the five were exonerated by the courts, Trump maintained they were still guilty and took out a full page ad in four newspapers asking for them to die.

Several others pointed to his being a birther and for encouraging Hillary Clinton to be locked up — a woman who wasn’t even on trial.

Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused – life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

Meanwhile, New York Senator Kirstin Gillibrand said that if the president was such a proponent of due process, she would be happy to have congressional hearings (“tomorrow”) with the more than a dozen women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

The lives of survivors of sexual assault and domestic abuse are being shattered every day. If he wants due process for the over dozen sexual assault allegations against him, let’s have Congressional hearings tomorrow. I would support that and my colleagues should too. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 10, 2018

Donald Trump called for the Central Park Five to be executed, started Birtherism without evidence, led banana republic “lock her up” chants, & implied that Ted Cruz’s dad helped kill JFK. His favorite way to start a sentence is “people are saying.” He can STFU about due process. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 10, 2018

I wonder whether the Central Park Five saw the President’s tweet defending Rob Porter this morning. I wrote this in 2016, partially for those who continue to believe that @realDonaldTrump gives a damn about due process, false accusations, and ruined lives. https://t.co/eEBrQq6IBH — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) February 10, 2018

Trump believes in due process except for… – Kenyan born Obama

– Crooked Hillary

– FBI

– Anyone in the media who doesn’t work for FOX

– Anyone not white

– Anyone not male

– Anyone who says anything negative about him — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 11, 2018

The former president of Mexico also weighed in.

I don't recall President @BarackObama

ever endorsing Child Molesters and supporting Wife Beaters.

Just say'in. https://t.co/FXBI3XE5dM — Vicente Fox (@realvicentefox) February 11, 2018

The most likely possibility here is that Trump actually doesn't know what due process is, but if he does, what he's saying is that he and aides of his accused of domestic/sexual assault should immediately be charged with crimes so a duly constituted jury can weigh the evidence. https://t.co/IlbF1CYRDJ — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) February 10, 2018

“Due process” for Trump only applies to white male wife beaters, not black males 100% exonerated by DNA evidence. https://t.co/WopbRhQfba pic.twitter.com/LVdFsgA48w — Sarah Smith (@SLSmith000) February 10, 2018

Trump talks about due process after in 1989 paying for a full page ad for five teenagers to die, the oldest being 16. They were in fact innocent. Due Process? @AP pic.twitter.com/1bKRHW544N — Mr. Reynolds (@melreynoldsU) February 11, 2018

Now Trump cares about due process. He didn’t care when it was Obama’s birthplace. He just decided that he wasn’t American and went with it. But I’ma let you finish. — Touré (@Toure) February 11, 2018

Rob Porter physically and emotionally abused both of his ex-wives. He insulted and tormented them. He punched, kicked and choked them, blackening one of their eyes. Trump’s response: Where’s due process for…Porter! Disgrace. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) February 10, 2018

No due process for Al Franken, but let’s make sure tRump has due process. Thanks for the reminder of where you stand Sen Gillibrand. — Karteh (@KandorKarteh) February 10, 2018

Trump could've used his own lecture on due process when he was leading rallies of people yelling "lock her up!" and directly calling for his political opponents to be jailed. Don't throw stones when you live in a glass house @realDonaldTrump We have receipts 👇 pic.twitter.com/5yG9yCmQoD — Rantt Media (@RanttMedia) February 10, 2018