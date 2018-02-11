LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — President Trump’s tweet Saturday asking for “due process” for two former aides accused of wife beating, was blasted on social media Saturday and Sunday.
The president’s detractors pointed out that he didn’t give the same due process to the Central Park Five, young black and Latino males wrongly accused of a rape and attempted murder of a jogger in New York’s Central Park. Even after the five were exonerated by the courts, Trump maintained they were still guilty and took out a full page ad in four newspapers asking for them to die.
Several others pointed to his being a birther and for encouraging Hillary Clinton to be locked up — a woman who wasn’t even on trial.
Meanwhile, New York Senator Kirstin Gillibrand said that if the president was such a proponent of due process, she would be happy to have congressional hearings (“tomorrow”) with the more than a dozen women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.
The former president of Mexico also weighed in.