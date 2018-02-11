DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — A fire in a truck carrying compressed hydrogen tanks caused the evacuation of people in a one mile radius area of suburban Diamond Bar Sunday, and a county HazMat team was sent because of the danger of an explosion.

The fire broke out at about 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Brea Canyon Road and Golden Springs Drive, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. That location is just south of the Riverside (60) Freeway and west of the Orange (57) Freeway, but freeway traffic was not impeded.

SKY2’s Desmond Shaw reports that LA County Fire has been dumping a massive amount of water on the truck.

More than 500 people had to be evacuated from the shopping center on the corner of Golden Springs Drive and Brea Canyon Road. LA County sheriff’s deputies were directing traffic.

A fire inspector said there were 25 hydrogen cylinders in the truck and about five to 10 were giving off gas because of the fire.

LA County Fire spokesman Joey Marone told CBS2’s Crystal Cruz that people could be allowed back to their homes in the next 30 minutes if the off-gassing had stopped, but that if the off-gassing was continuing than they would put more water on them and wait another hour and go from there.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)