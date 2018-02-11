LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — An officer-involved shooting was reported in Laguna Beach Sunday.
The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. in the 100 block of St. Anna Drive, police said.
Desmond Shaw, reporting in Sky2, said police were being mum about the details of what led up to the shooting or if the suspect was wounded.
Officials did say no officers were injured in the incident.
Crystal Cruz reported from the scene for the KCAL News at 8 p.m.
She reported the suspect was a woman with a gun. Witnesses reported seeing the woman with the gun — it was unclear if she was waving it around or threatening people with it.
Police located the woman and shot her when she got out of the car without dropping the weapon.
The suspect is reportedly in surgery, at this writing.
The Orange County D.A.’s office was investigating along with the Laguna Police Department.