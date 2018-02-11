DOWNEY (CBSLA) — Authorities chased a speeding motorcycle suspect for an hour Sunday evening.
The driver often exceeded speeds of 120 mph on the 60 and 605 Freeways.
Officials were concerned about his high rate of speed but eventually dropped back and followed from the air.
It was unclear where the chase began.
The suspect made several turns in a Downey neighborhood and ran into one home after ditching his bike in a driveway.
It appeared he entered the home with an unlocked door suggesting it was his home or that someone was waiting for him.
Downey Police surrounded the home with at least a half dozen vehicles.
It was unclear if authorities had a line of communication with the suspect.
After a brief standoff, Sky2’s Desmond Shaw said the suspect exited the home “with his hands up.”