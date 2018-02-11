Filed Under:LAX, Security Breach

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are investigating how a man made his way onto a runway at Los Angeles International Airport.

Airport police officer Rob Pedregon says the intruder was arrested just minutes after being spotted sprinting toward a plane Saturday evening.

A Southwest Airlines pilot first saw the man running on the tarmac.

Pedregon, who did not release the man’s identity, says the suspect could face charges including trespassing.

It wasn’t immediately known how or why the man made it into the airport and onto the runway.

