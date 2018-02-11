(credit: Luke Gibson)

Los Angeles is home to some of the most spectacular and magnificent bars that offer colorful scenery and the energy and excitement of the big city. Each bar is unique and one-of-a-kind, adding to the array and variety of destinations where singles and couples frequent to enjoy a night or afternoon on the town. Some of the top destinations to experience top-of-the-line bar service offer scenic views and a mixture of beverages to make an evening enjoyable. Here are five of the best bars in Los Angeles that offer unique views, excitement and a variety of choices on their menus to choose from.



EP & LP

603 N. La Cienega Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 855-9955

www.eplosangeles.com 603 N. La Cienega Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90069(310) 855-9955 Offering awesome views from the rooftop lounge and a delicious menu, this happening outdoor bar and indoor restaurant is one of the best spots in L.A. for not only dining, but also drinking. For Valentine’s Day, sip on exotic cocktails. From the “L.P. Pimms Cup” with gin, sweet vermouth, fresh lemon and lime, cucumber, strawberry, fresh mint and ginger to the “Sunset in Rosarito,” you can’t go wrong with whatever drink you choose here. You can even order some of these great cocktails by the pitcher to enjoy with friends. One of the best highlights though is the rooftop, which is open until 2am every night of the week. Make sure to take in the views because they’re quite possibly the best in the city!



High Rooftop Lounge

Hotel Erwin

1697 Pacific Ave

Venice, CA 90291

(310) 452-1111

www.hotelerwin.com Hotel Erwin1697 Pacific AveVenice, CA 90291(310) 452-1111 Imagine watching beautiful sunset right in front of your eyes over the Pacific Ocean as if it were your own, personal movie screen. This is a quintessential night out at High Rooftop Lounge At The Hotel Erwin. This is the only rooftop bar in Venice, so you can count on awesome sunsets, as well as a great crowd!



Thirsty Crow

2939 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(323) 661-6007

www.thirstycrowbar.com 2939 Sunset BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90026(323) 661-6007 The crowd at Silver Lake’s Thirsty Crow is always solid, making for a great place to meet someone new. The bar, which sits in the middle of this small establishment is where patrons gather, so your best bet is to grab a seat there and order up some of their delicious specialty cocktails!



Blind Barber

10797 Washington Blvd.

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 841-90232

www.blindbarber.com 10797 Washington Blvd.Culver City, CA 90232(310) 841-90232 This bar, hidden behind a barber shop, adds a bit of fun due to its secretive nature! You won’t find any signage outside of Blind Barber except for an old fashioned barber pole which marks the spot. Enter and you won’t even know there’s a bar behind the barber shop. The secret door in the back leads you to a bustling speakeasy featuring handcrafted cocktails. Bar munchies including truffled popcorn and a stellar grilled cheese selection make Blind Barber worth seeking out. It may not be new to the LA scene, but it’s still as popular as ever.



The Bungalow

101 Wilshire Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 899-8530

www.thebungalow.com 101 Wilshire BlvdSanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 899-8530 The Bungalow in Santa Monica is a favorite for singles on the westside! Brough to Angelenos by the famous nightlife legend Brent Bolthouse, The Bungalow offers a cool vibe with delicious cocktails, an outdoor fire pit, ocean views, fun games and more!



Perch

448 S. Hill St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 802-1770u

www.perchla.com 448 S. Hill St.Los Angeles, CA 90013(213) 802-1770u Another downtown LA bar is located high above the city streets and offers sweeping views of the city. A unique bar and destination, Perch is an elegant spot for either the daytime or nighttime for any single looking to have a great time. The beautiful rooftop bar and bistro offers delicious cocktails, and a variety of eats that you can enjoy both inside if it gets cold, or outdoors. Two outdoor fireplaces along with fire pits decorate the venue adding to its appeal.



Woodley Proper

16101 Ventura Blvd

Encino, CA 91436

(818) 906-9775

www.woodleyproper.com



Woodley Proper is one of the San Fernando Valley’s top bars right now. Situated in a strip mall, the bar has proven to be a massive success. Sip on top-notch cocktails as well as classic drinks that are as delicious as they look. Order a drink with an array of snacks, toasts, meat-centric main dishes and even a seafood tower and you’ll be set. The entire week features happy hour specials with drink deals you can’t refuse. Industry folks, bring your pay stub or proof of employment in hospitality, and snag your well-deserved discount. 16101 Ventura BlvdEncino, CA 91436(818) 906-9775Woodley Proper is one of the San Fernando Valley’s top bars right now. Situated in a strip mall, the bar has proven to be a massive success. Sip on top-notch cocktails as well as classic drinks that are as delicious as they look. Order a drink with an array of snacks, toasts, meat-centric main dishes and even a seafood tower and you’ll be set. The entire week features happy hour specials with drink deals you can’t refuse. Industry folks, bring your pay stub or proof of employment in hospitality, and snag your well-deserved discount.



Everson Royce Bar

1936 E 7th St

Los Angeles, CA 90021

(213) 335-6166

www.erbla.com



Set in the artsy section of Downtown L.A., Everson Royce Bar offers a trendy setting for those on the eastside. With a top notch cocktail menu, patrons can enjoy drinks during their happy hour, or at other times which are inventive and fun. 1936 E 7th StLos Angeles, CA 90021(213) 335-6166Set in the artsy section of Downtown L.A., Everson Royce Bar offers a trendy setting for those on the eastside. With a top notch cocktail menu, patrons can enjoy drinks during their happy hour, or at other times which are inventive and fun.



Good Times at Davey Wayne’s

1611 N. El Centro Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 962-3804

goodtimesatdaveywaynes.com 1611 N. El Centro Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 962-3804 If you’ve ever wanted to strike up a conversation, there may be no better way than to bring up the fact that you need to enter this bar through a refrigerator door! Essentially this is what a speakeasy would like if prohibition lasted through the ‘70s. Expect stiff drinks and fun crowds (get there before 9 on weekends if you’re not a fan of lines). Whether you find a spot on one of the bar’s many thrift store couches or enjoy a snow cone out in the “backyard,” Good Times at Davey Wayne’s will certainly live up to its name.





BonaVista Lounge

The Westin Bonaventure

404 S. Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 624-1000

www.starwoodhotels.com The Westin Bonaventure404 S. Figueroa St.Los Angeles, CA 90071(213) 624-1000 Comfortable arm chairs and tables decorate this bar and lounge that sits on the rooftop of the Bonaventure Hotel. With a bar that offers floor to ceiling windows, you’ll get a magnificent circular view of the city of L.A., too. Make sure to come thirsty and hungry because a variety of appetizers fill the menu, and specialty cocktails are a plus here. The unique appetizer menu includes tasty items including BBQ chicken wings with yogurt dip, burrata mozzarella and tomato stacks, and much more. Related: Valentine’s Cocktails You Can Make Year-Round



Skybar

The Mondrian Los Angeles

8440 Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 650-8999

www.thesunsetstrip.com The Mondrian Los Angeles8440 Sunset Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90069(323) 650-8999 Essentially an LA institution at this point, The Mondrian’s Skybar offers an open rooftop setting for an elegant destination under the stars. The variety of bars, which both are situated next to the sleek pool, offer delicious drinks ranging from specialty cocktails and wine to beer and champagne. An outdoor living room adds to the location, offering extra variety to attendees who can hang out on comfortable couches.