With Valentine’s Day, Fat Tuesday, and the start of Chinese/Lunar New Year, there is no shortage of celebratory festivities this week. We’ve rounded up some of the best ways to spend those days and more so you don’t miss a thing this week.

Monday, February 12



Celebrate Lunar New Year at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal City

universalstudioshollywood.com Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal City The Lunar New Year begins this Friday, but celebrations have already begun at Universal Studios Hollywood, where Universal Plaza is once again hosting festivities to help ring in the Year of the Dog. Ready your camera for photo ops with Po and Tigress from “Kung Fu Panda,” Minions in traditional Chinese attire, and a Mandarin-speaking Megatron, and prepare your taste buds to savor Asian dishes at Mr. Ping’s Noodle Shop. The celebration runs through February 25. “Lady and the Tramp” Screening

The El Capitan Theatre, Hollywood

www.elcapitantheatre.com All ages are invited to enjoy an exclusive, special engagement at the El Capitan Theatre as it screens Disney’s 1955 classic “Lady and the Tramp.” A love story for moviegoers young and old, the film will be shown now through Valentine’s Day, and includes a pre-show performance of live accordion music on stage by Ed Vodika.

Tuesday, February 13



Celebrate Fat Tuesday with The Mudbug Brass Band

Union Station, Downtown L.A.

www.unionstationla.com Union Station, Downtown L.A. L.A. favorite, The Mudbug Brass Band, takes over the halls of Union Station to celebrate Fat Tuesday with a traditional Second Line Procession starting at the station’s East Portal. The 8-piece New Orleans jazz band will make their way to the Grand Waiting Room in this free performance event. They Run the Show: African-American Creators and Producers in Conversation

Paley Center for Media, Beverly Hills

www.paleycenter.org As part of the Paley Center’s multifaceted Black History Month celebration, they’ll be gathering prominent African-American showrunners, creators, and executive producers from some of your favorite shows to discuss what it’s like being in the industry. The candid conversation will be illustrated with clips from the Paley Archive.

Wednesday, February 14



Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a Gondola Ride

Riviera, Redondo Beach

www.gondolaamore.com Riviera, Redondo Beach If nothing screams romance to you more than an enchanting gondola ride, Gondola Amore has your Valentine’s Day set. Enjoy a charming one hour gondola ride around the Portofino Harbor with your own experienced gondolier escort. Score major points by splurging on the Romance or Special Occasion Package, both of which include sparkling cider and snacks. “Roman Holiday” Valentine’s Day Party

Los Angeles Theatre, Downtown L.A.

www.cinespia.org Cinespia’s annual Valentine’s Day party oozes romance. From the gorgeous historic movie palace, to the screening of an Audrey Hepburn classic love story, to the complimentary bubbly, it’s a sure win for any date. Throw in a full bar, DJs, live music, and a dance floor, and you’ve got a night to remember. Singles Appreciation Day Bar Crawl

Various Locations, Downtown L.A.

artisanalbrewerscollective.com No Valentine? No problem! The Artisanal Brewers Collective has you covered with a Singles Appreciation Day (aka S.A.D.) Bar Crawl, featuring four Downtown L.A. bars serving up cocktail specials, as well as $5 shots and beer specials from 9 p.m. to close. Those who are single and ready to mingle can set out on foot and hit up all the bars located less than a mile away from each other.

Thursday, February 15



Lucha VaVOOM “Ooh La La Lucha!!!”

The Mayan Theater, Downtown L.A.

www.luchavavoom.com The Mayan Theater, Downtown L.A. Whether you can’t get enough Valentine’s Day festivities, or just need to celebrate a belated one, L.A.’s longest running, action-packed variety show Lucha VaVOOM is here for you. Professional lucha libre wrestling, burlesque, aerial acrobatics, and comedy collide in this one-of-a-kind show hosted by special guest Ron Funches. The show runs Valentine’s Day and today. LA Opera’s “Candide”

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Downtown L.A.

www.laopera.org It’s the last week to see Kelsey Grammer and Christine Ebersole star in Leonard Bernstein’s operetta based on Voltaire’s 1759 novella of the same name. The satirical opera follows Candide through an unrelenting series of unfortunate events that make him question everything he’s been taught. The score features musical theater hits “Glitter and Be Gay” and “Make Our Garden Grow.”

Friday, February 16



“Betroffenheit”

The Broad Stage, Santa Monica

www.thebroadstage.org The Broad Stage, Santa Monica Betroffenheit is the German word for shock and bewilderment in the wake of a tragic event, and perfectly describes the feeling that both the main character and the audience feels in this unique performance. Created by two of Canada’s celebrated companies, the show is a hybrid of theater and dance inspired by the tragic death of the writer’s teenage daughter, and takes the audience on a trip through his grief-stricken, fractured mind. One Year Later – A Political Pop-Up

Atwater Village Theatre, Atwater

www.openfist.org Step inside the theater turned speakeasy, take a seat on a cozy couch, and enjoy a series of 14 plays exploring the state of our nation’s social and political climate from the past year. Grab a drink and join the discussion about how the past year has affected us while chatting with with cast and fellow audience members before or after the show.

Saturday, February 17



119th Annual Golden Dragon Parade

Chinatown Central Plaza, Chinatown

lagoldendragonparade.com Chinatown Central Plaza, Chinatown No Lunar New Year celebration would be complete without Chinatown’s annual Golden Dragon Parade. Expect to see tons of floats, marching bands, local entertainers, and yes, dragons in this colorful parade now in its 119th year. Lunar New Year Celebration

Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

santamonicaplace.com Santa Monica rings in the Year of the Dog with its annual Lunar New Year Celebration, including a variety of free cultural activities and entertainment. Hosted by Katherine Ho from “The Voice,” the family-friendly event features a traditional Chinese dragon dance, Chinese music, stilt walkers, artists, a Korean fan dance, and more. Queens of the Stone Age

The Forum, Inglewood

inglewoodarena.com Rock group Queens of the Stone Age are back on the road with music from their latest album “Villains.” The band will perform music from this most recent album they collaborated with Mark Ronson, as well as hits they’ve been creating since 2003.

Sunday, February 18



25th Annual ScotsFestival & International Highland Games XXV

The Queen Mary, Long Beach

www.queenmary.com The Queen Mary, Long Beach The ScotsFestival is back at the Queen Mary for its 25th, silver anniversary year, once again bringing internationally acclaimed athletes from around the world to compete in the Scottish Highland Games. Along with events like hammer throw and weight over bar, the weekend-long event will offer dancing, entertainment, authentic cuisine, cooking demos, and all manner of ways to embrace Scottish culture. NBA Crossover

The Majestic Downtown, Downtown L.A.

www.nba.com The NBA and pop culture collide in a weekend-long pop-up showcasing how the two directly influence each other. Fans will be escorted through a highly-curated environment showing how music, fashion, technology, and entertainment are all a part of the unique culture of basketball today. Current and former NBA players and celebs will make appearances throughout the event, which is free (be sure to register at the website above). Tae Bo from the Top of L.A.

Oue Skyspace, Downtown L.A.

www.oue-skyspace.com Tae Bo master Billy Blanks and trainer to the stars “Eric the Trainer” are leading a day of wellness atop California’s tallest open-air observation deck. In addition to a noon Tae Bo workout with Blanks, the day includes fitness-themed giveaways, influencer meet and greets, seminars on new fitness techniques and best practices, and more. Certified trainers and wellness professionals receive free admission.

