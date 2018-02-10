BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspects who shot and killed a 20-year-old man and wounded a second following an argument outside a Bellflower bar last weekend.
The shooting occurred on Feb. 3 at around 2:30 a.m. outside the Bottoms Up Bar in the 17400 block of Virginia Avenue.
The victims were involved in an argument with the suspects at closing time when the shooting occurred, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports. Jesus “Yayo” Angulo died and a second man was wounded, but survived.
No suspects have been identified and the circumstances of the argument leading up to the shooting were not confirmed.
Anyone with information should call sheriff’s detectives at 323-890-5500.