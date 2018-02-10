NEAR INDIO (CBSLA) – One person was killed and two others were hurt in a collision involving a car and several bicyclists during the Tour de Palm Springs Saturday morning.
The accident occurred just before 9:30 a.m. on Dillon Road, south of Tinker Road, in Indio Hills, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
One bicyclist died at the scene, KESQ-TV reports. A second bicyclist was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver was transported to a hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries.
Witnesses told California Highway Patrol investigators the car was speeding just prior to the crash, the Desert Sun newspaper reports. CHP is investigating.
In 2014, a 55-year-old woman was killed during the Tour de Palm Springs when her bike collided with a pickup truck in Thermal.
The 100-mile race which runs through the Coachella Valley is now in its 20th year. The event raises money for local charity groups.