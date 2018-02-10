LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — You can’t keep a good woman down.
Depending on what you think of Omarosa Manigault Newman, of course, will determine if you think she’s good or not.
But she is always good — for drama.
The controversial celebrity, currently a house guest on “Celebrity Big Brother” briefly left the house due to a medical emergency, reportedly an asthma attack.
CBS said Omarosa leaving the house would be addressed on Sunday’s episode.
Omarosa apparently got sick during a competition in which the contestants were spun around and around.
CBS confirmed that Omarosa was treated for an asthma attack but now is “back in the house.”
The former Trump White House staffer previously appeared on “The Apprentice” and “Celebrity Apprentice.”