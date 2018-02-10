Filed Under:Panorama City

PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) – Police found a 34-year-old man shot dead in the hallway of an apartment complex in Panorama City early Saturday morning.

The man had just left his unit when he was shot several times by unknown suspects just before 4 a.m. in the 9000 block of Tobias Avenue, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.

Officers dispatched to the complex found the victim in a hallway suffering from several gunshot wounds, Eisenman said. He died at the scene.

His name was not immediately released. No suspects have been arrested and there was no word on a motive in the shooting.

