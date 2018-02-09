WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he hopes Rob Porter, an aide who resigned this week in the wake of domestic abuse allegations, has “a great career ahead of him.”
Trump told reporters at a surprise appearance Friday that former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter did “a very good job while he was in the White House” and adds: “We wish him well.”
Porter has been accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wives and a former girlfriend. He has denied the charges.
Trump told reporters he was surprised by the abuse allegations and called the news “very sad.”
Trump also stressed that Porter maintains he is innocent, saying “I think you have to remember that.”
