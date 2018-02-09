LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 53-year-old teacher has been charged with having unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.
The victim was one of his former fifth-grade students, officials said.
Sean David Sigler of Burbank pleaded not guilty Friday to a total of 21 felony charges including: five counts of oral copulation of a person under 18; four counts of using a minor for sex acts; three counts each of unlawful sexual intercourse of a person under 16 and sodomy of a person under 18; two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse of a person under 18.
The felony charges also include one count each of sodomy of a person under 16, oral copulation of a person under 16, sexual penetration by foreign object of a person under 16 and possession of over 600 images of child or youth pornography, said the LA County District Attorney’s Office.
Deputy D.A. Carolina Lugo said Sigler also is charged with one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The defendant is scheduled to return on March 23 to Dept. 1 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Burbank Branch.
The criminal complaint alleges the crimes occurred from September 2016 to December 2017. The alleged crimes began when the victim was 15.
If convicted as charged, Sigler faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 16 years in state prison. Bail is set at $550,000.
The case remains under investigation by the Burbank Police Department.