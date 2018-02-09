RIALTO (CBSLA) – Two people were found dead in an second-story apartment fire in Rialto Thursday night.
At around 7 p.m., Rialto Fire Department and San Bernardino County Fire crews responded to a blaze at a complex at Merrill and Willow avenues.
They arrived to find heavy flames and smoke coming from a second-story apartment, a Rialto Fire Department spokesperson said. Crews entered the apartment to find the two people deceased near the front door, the spokesperson said.
Firefighters knocked down the blaze within about 20 minutes.
The fire was contained to the one apartment, although adjacent units sustained some smoke and fire damage. More than 20 residents were displaced and were being assisted by the Red Cross with temporary housing.
The cause is under investigation.