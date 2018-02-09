RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A private daycare owner has been arrested on suspicion of sexually molesting a girl over whom he was appointed legal guardian.
Douglas Richard Bray, 50, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor under 14 and continual sexual abuse with a minor under 14, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said.
Deputies were tipped off by Children and Family Services, who said a 9-year-old girl reported being sexually molested by her legal guardian, identified as Bray.
After questioning him, deputies arrested Bray, who was booked into West Valley Detention Center on $250,000 bail.
Bray and his wife have operated a private daycare center from their Rancho Cucamonga home since 2004, leading investigators to believe there may be additional victims of the suspect and Bray Family Childcare.
Anyone with information about the case, Bray or Bray Family Daycare can contact investigators at (909) 387-3615. Anonymous tipsters can call We Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).