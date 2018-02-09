Filed Under:Dodgers, Dodger Stadium, Metrolink, Public Transit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some Los Angeles Dodgers fans may have the option of leaving their cars at home and taking Metrolink trains to home games.

Directors of the regional service on Friday approved a motion to study special train service for Dodger games on the railroad’s San Bernardino and Antelope Valley lines.

That would allow fans from eastern and northern parts of the Los Angeles region to avoid traffic on the State Route 60 freeway and Interstates 10 and 210, as well as parking hassles.

The trains would deliver fans to Union Station downtown and from there those with game tickets would ride free on express buses to and from the stadium.

The study will look into scheduling and fare options. The motion directs staff to report back within 60 days.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch