By Jessica Dupras, AskMen

Wondering what to get your significant other for Valentine’s Day? According to a 1,000-person survey conducted across the country by AskMen, consumers in California are more traditional when it comes to their Valentine’s Day gifts. Roses, flower bouquets, chocolates, teddy bears, and perfume were the top five gifts in your state this year.

However, keep alcohol and lingerie out of your shopping cart. California shoppers chose these items as their least favorite gifts for Valentine’s Day.

While shopping early can help you snag the best deals, 13% of California shoppers admitted that they wait until the week of Valentine’s Day to buy their gifts.

To celebrate the holiday, 37% of consumers in California said they would be staying in for the night. Meanwhile, 10% will be hitting the town to celebrate and 4% plan to go to the movies. When it comes to the top treats they hope to receive on February 14th, California wants a box of chocolates (39%) and candy bars (17%).

Roses steal the show as the top Valentine’s Day flower in California (53%). If you want to give a more unique gift this year, consider lilies (12%) and tulips (8%).

The same survey also found that nine out of 10 Americans feel pressure if they’re not in a relationship on Valentine’s Day. However, they are not willing to go out of their way to find a date. Only 7% of respondents would use a dating app to find a date for V-Day.

Another interesting tidbit from the survey was that people are wishy-washy about first dates on Valentine’s Day. Just 53% say a Valentine’s first date is OK.