EL SERENO (CBSLA) — LAPD motorcycle officers are out in force Thursday to enforce the speed limit on a street where a mother of four was killed just 24 hours earlier in a hit-and-run crash.
Several drivers were pulled over for speeding right in front of the memorial that formed on the El Sereno site where 30-year-old Monica Zuniga was fatally struck by a car as she jogged just before 5 a.m.
At least three motorcycle officers were spotted conducting the speed trap on Huntington Drive. LAPD officials confirmed the sting operation was put in place in response to Zuniga’s death.
Police are searching for a dark-colored 2000-2005 Volkswagen Rabbit with possible front end and windshield damage.
Zuniga left behind four children, two of whom spoke about the loss of their mother.
“The car just left her like she was an animal. He didn’t get up to see if she was all right. He just left. I just want him to, if he’s watching, to tell police it was him. Just turn himself in,” 11-year-old Arturo said.