WHITTIER (CBSLA) – Police are looking for a man who groped two members of a high school track team in Whittier Tuesday.
Two female students with the La Serna High School track team were in the 15200 block of Youngwood Drive when they were inappropriately grabbed by the suspect as they ran by him at around 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to Whittier police.
The suspect was described as a young Hispanic man, age 17 to 23 with an average height and weight. He had a white bandana on his head, a black backpack and was wearing a dark-colored shirt and jeans.
No surveillance photos or a sketch of the suspect were released. Anyone with information should call detectives at 562-567-9285.