Omarosa opens up to fellow “houseguest” Ross Mathews about her time inside the White House on tonight’s “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition”. The former political aide talks about why she served the administration, Trump’s tweeting and the state of the country.

Ross Mathews: And… from the outside, can I tell you as a voter, a citizen, I never got it. Why you went…to the…White House…with him.

Omarosa: I felt, like, it was like a call to duty, I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him. Whenever was it that…

Ross: That makes sense.

Omarosa: Accepting a political appointment…it was always about the country.

Omarosa: Like I was haunted by tweets like, every single day, like what is he going to tweet next?

Ross: Does anybody say to him, “WHAT…are you doing??!”

Omarosa: I mean I tried to be that person and then all of the people around him attacked me. It was like “keep her away”, “don’t give her access”, “don’t let her talk to him” and it’s like, Ivanka’s there, Jared’s there and its…..

Ross: Who, who has that power to say, “what’s going on?”

Omarosa: I don’t know. I’m not there. I don’t… it’s not… it’s not my circus, it’s not my monkeys…you know I’d like to say not my problem but, I can’t say that because…it’s baad.

Ross: Should we be worried? (Omarosa nods)

Ross: Ughhhh…don’t say that. Ugh because we are worried but I need you to say “no, it’s going to be ok”.

Omarosa: Ok. No, it’s going to not be ok. It’s not.

Ross: Sigh

Omarosa: It’s so bad.