MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating whether shots were fired at a mall in Riverside County Thursday.
At around 11:40 a.m., Moreno Valley police responded to a 911 call regarding possible gunshots at the Moreno Valley Mall, located at 22500 Town Circle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident was not an active shooter situation, the sheriff’s department said. Just before 1 p.m., officials confirmed that no victims had been found.
Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Vasquez told CBS2 by phone that there was still no confirmation that shots had indeed been fired.
“We’re conducting a systematic search to ensure that everybody’s safe,” Vasquez said
The mall was on lockdown, however, and the public was being asked to stay away.
“We’re asking people to stay away to conduct the investigation as quickly as possible,” Vasquez said.
The large two-story mall includes department stores such as Macy’s, Sears and J.C. Penney.
“We’re utilizing mall security cameras, witnesses, and just trying to flush out all the information we can,” Vasquez said.