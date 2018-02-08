LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three separate potential sexual assault cases against disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein were submitted by police for potential criminal charges, prosecutors said Thursday.
The cases presented on Feb. 1 by the LAPD are currently “under review” by the District Attorney’s Office, according to spokesman Greg Risling.
No additional details on the cases or any potential charges were released.
The cases under review are in addition to two more possible cases previously submitted by the Beverly Hills Police Department.
Dozens of other women, including well-known actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault. He is currently being investigated by police in New York and London.
Weinstein has repeatedly denied the allegations.
