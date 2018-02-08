Filed Under:Harvey Weinstein

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three separate potential sexual assault cases against disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein were submitted by police for potential criminal charges, prosecutors said Thursday.

The cases presented on Feb. 1 by the LAPD are currently “under review” by the District Attorney’s Office, according to spokesman Greg Risling.

No additional details on the cases or any potential charges were released.

MORE: Harvey Weinstein Allegations

The cases under review are in addition to two more possible cases previously submitted by the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Dozens of other women, including well-known actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault. He is currently being investigated by police in New York and London.

Weinstein has repeatedly denied the allegations.

