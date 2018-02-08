CERRITOS (CBSLA) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who last summer shot and killed a 37-year-old father while he was serving the homeless in the Cerritos area.
Gustavo Arteaga was shot to death on July 28, 2017, in the San Gabriel riverbed near Artesia Boulevard, near where he lived.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Arteaga, described as a “compassionate neighbor,” would often provide help to the homeless community in that area by preparing food and offering them showers.
Arteaga was serving the homeless on the day he was shot. He was struck multiple times by gunfire, the sheriff’s department said. Three suspects were seen running from the scene southbound on Palo Verde Road immediately after the killing.
Arteaga left behind a wife and four children. The sheriff’s department held a news conference Thursday morning to discuss the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 323-890-5500.