Warner Grand Theatre
San Pedro
www.warnergrand.org
Witness rock n roll history this weekend as Jackson Browne takes to the stage in San Pedro for an intimate evening of timeless songs. In addition to an evening of essential music, the Warner Grand is a beautiful destination
Cirque Du Soleil Presents: Luzia
Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles
www.cirquedusoleil.com
This is the final weekend of Cirque De Soleil’s dreamlike jaunt through Mexican culture as Luzia draws to a close at Dodger. Showcasing the vibrant colors and tradition as only Cirque Du Soleil can, Luzia is a visual masterpiece that really would be ideal for a pre-Valentine date night.
Classic Car Friday
Bob’s Big Boy
Burbank
www.bobs.net
It’s as much of a staple as any flea market, record swap, or farmer’s market in Los Angeles. Every Friday, an incredible collection of classic cars and hot rods pull into the Bob’s Big Boy. A milkshake and a little showing off are in store as car owners and spectators come together for an evening of automotive appreciation.
Old Pasadena Food Tasting Tour
Old Town Pasadena
Pasadena
www.meltingpottours.com
Take a culinary cruise through one of the most historic corners of the Southland. Ticketholders can score a pass that allows them to walk the secret passageways and alleys of Old Town Pasadena while stopping at the local eateries to sample different ethnic offerings and getting acquainted with the architecture and history of the neighborhood.
Mardi Gras Parade
Venice Beach Boardwalk
Venice Beach
www.visitveniceca.com
The boardwalk will up its level of eclectic this weekend as Venice celebrates Mardi Gras. There will be a parade, live music, and plenty of celebrating for what is now the 17th year tradition.
9th Annual Edwardian Festival
Globe Theatre
Los Angeles
www.facebook.com
What began as a celebration of the life and work of author and illustrator Edward Gorey. Over the course of two days the globe theater in Los Angeles will feature music and unique performances that indulge whimsical take on the macabre. Vendors, artists, and enthusiasts will be out on force.
One Love Cali Fest
Queen Mary
Long Beach
www.onelovecalifest.com
Assembling some of the biggest names in reggae and roots music, One Love will bring a weekend full of good vibes to the shores of Long Beach. Genre heavyweights like Rebelution, Matisyahu, Common Kings, and Iration will keep fans dancing for a full two days.
Spire 73
Intercontinental Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles
www.intercontinental.com
In addition to a sophisticated cocktail program and a menu that boasts a refined approach to bar Food, spire 73 is America’s tallest open-air rooftop bar. Offering breath taking panoramic views of the Los Angeles skyline the latest watering hole in Los Angeles is 73 stories above the ground.
Ryan Heffington’s Sweaty Sundays
The Sweat Spot
Silverlake
www.thesweatspotla.com
Round out the weekend by working up a great sweat. Moving bodies since 2008, Sweat Sundays is helmed by choreographer extraordinaire Ryan Heffington. With credentials that include international pop stars, Heffington’s brand of workout is both entertaining and invigorating.