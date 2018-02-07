LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Could a ferry ease traffic woes on the Westside of Los Angeles?
A former USC student has drawn up plans for a fleet of ferries that would go from Santa Monica to Manhattan Beach in about 20 minutes – compared to grinding 45 minutes to an hour most drivers need to slog along the 405 Freeway.
The Santa Monica Bay is “a huge opportunity, and we’re not using it,” David Bailey told Curbed LA.
According to the plans Bailey drew up, the ferry would make stops in Malibu, Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach, not only making it attractive to commuters but also to tourists visiting these popular beach cities.
City officials in Santa Monica say they are exploring the idea, but it’s not the only one that is trying to solve the problem of Westside traffic: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s Hyperloop is an underground electric car tunnel that would run from Sherman Oaks to Long Beach, another unconventional alternative to driving the 405 Freeway.