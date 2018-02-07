SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a violent brawl which occurred in the parking lot of an In-N-Out restaurant in the Santa Clarita community of Canyon Country last week following a high school basketball game.
The fight, which was caught on cell phone video, occurred Friday night off the 26000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road, in a parking lot shared by In-N-Out and Lowe’s.
The video appeared to show a teen boy being punched repeatedly by a second boy while dozens more looked on. None of them appeared to step in to stop the attack. According to the sheriff’s department, the teen was rushed to a hospital with a head injury, but has since been released. The victim was a Saugus High School student, the Santa Clarita Valley Signal newspaper reports.
The Saugus High boy’s varsity team had played a game at Golden Valley High earlier in the evening.
There was no word on what prompted the fight.
No arrests have been made, the sheriff’s department said. The investigation is ongoing.