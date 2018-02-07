SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A Beverly Hills High School student has provoked outrage after posting a photo of Santa Monica High School cheerleaders online with the caption “monkeys”.
The photo was taken during a basketball game between the rival schools last week.
“It was kind of strange to see a kid my age making those remarks,” said one Santa Monica High School cheerleader to CBS2’s Craig Herrera.
Rivalry has existed between the two schools for years, including in 2015 when derogatory remarks were made and punches were thrown after Beverly Hills High beat Santa Monica High’s JV and Varsity basketball teams.
“Beverly Hills High School has zero tolerance for derogatory speech, offensive social behavior or racial comments,” said Beverly Hills Unified School District in a statement. “There are significant consequences and disciplinary measures for students who exhibit inappropriate behavior of this nature.”
In regards to the student who posted the photo, Beverly Hills Unified School District said they will not comment on disciplinary actions involving students.