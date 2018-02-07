LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In an interview with Vulture magazine, music legend Quincy Jones says “All I’ve ever done is tell the truth.”
Before slinging some outrageous gossip, the 84-year-old said, “I’ve got nothing to be scared of, man.”
In the interview, Jones says Michael Jackson was”greedy” and stole songs, called the Beatles “the worst musicians in the world” and says Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando had a sexual relationship.
And that was only the beginning.
He also accused friend Hillary Clinton of keeping secrets. And he also says he knows who killed JFK. (He alleged Kennedy was killed by the mob, specifically Sam Giancana.)
Jones also said he used to date Ivanka Trump (“12 years ago”) and often hung out with her father. “He’s a crazy motherf—–r. Limited mentally — a meglomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him.”
He added, “He doesn’t know sh-t. He’s a f—— idiot.”
Speaking of sex, he said Brando was “the most charming motherf—– you ever met. He’d f— anything. Anything! He’d f— a mailbox. [Author] James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye.”
On Facebook Wednesday, Pryor’s widow, Jennifer Lee Pryor, wrote the following.
“So Quincy Jones just lit it up in an interview saying Marlon Brando f—– Richard Pryor and Marvin Gaye—
My response: it was the 70’s baby-enough cocaine one could f— a radiator and send it flowers in the morning! #noshame
(I will be publishing Richard’s diaries this year in which he discusses his bisexuality! #noshame)”