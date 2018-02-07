Filed Under:Anaheim, LAPD, Los Angeles Police Commission, Officer Kevin Ferguson

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Commission says an officer who fired a gun during an off-duty scuffle with a 13-year-old boy in his front yard violated department policy.

The commission’s decision on Tuesday now goes to LAPD Chief Charlie Beck, who will decide whether to discipline Officer Kevin Ferguson.

Last month, Orange County prosecutors announced that Ferguson will face no criminal charges for the incident, while saying his actions were unwise, immature and horrible.

A pair of widely circulated videos showed Ferguson arguing with several teenagers who had crossed his lawn. The argument turned physical with the 13-year-old, and Ferguson pulled a gun and fired it into the ground. No one was seriously hurt.

The videos spurred large protests in Anaheim.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch