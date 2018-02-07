LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Making the media rounds, former “Charles in Charge” star Nicole Eggert is doubling down on her allegations that Scott Baio sexually molested her when she was underage.

She told “Entertainment Tonight” she considered doing harm to herself at a low point. She told “The Talk” that she went to the LAPD to tell her story.

While the statute of limitations was up, she said the move was empowering. She cited her two daughters as the reason she has decided to come forward to tell her story and to help women in general.

Please follow my movement #TakeMyHand2Day @takemyhand2day (IG) ~ details fourth coming about my new foundation i am starting to help women to deal with what i am going through step by step. Watch @TheTalkCBS now ! — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) February 7, 2018

In late January, Eggert accused Baio of digitally penetrating her when she was 14. She also said the alleged assaults continued for several years, including sexual intercourse when she was 17. Years after the fact, she told interviewers the two had dated. She says now she was told telling the truth could jeopardize the show and everyone would lose their jobs.

He denied all the accusations on a Facebook live post saying she was the aggressor and definitely over 18. He said he thought they were friends and she even came over to his house several times and socialized with his wife.

On “The Talk,” she was asked about his charge that her story has changed over the years. She explained that it had, because at first she was protecting him.

#NicoleEggert’s claims in 2013 vs. today. She has NO explanation for her changing stories, because there is none. https://t.co/jcDvcCzSdh — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) February 3, 2018

Baio and Eggert’s “Charles in Charge” co-stars have remained quiet. Until today.

“Charles in Charge” co-star Alexander Polinsky confirmed Eggert’s claims Wednesday when she appeared on “The Talk.”

Polinksy, described by “Talk” co-host Sara Gilbert as one of her oldest friends, read a statement he wrote.

“Working on the set of ‘Charles in Charge’ from age 11 to 15 was no picnic; it was a toxic environment.”

He added, “I witnessed Scott Baio acting inappropriately towards Nicole Eggert during my first year of working on the show. I walked in on them together behind the set. Nicole was on Scott’s lap and he did not appreciate my intrusion. He yelled at me and called me various homophobic slurs.”