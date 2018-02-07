EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man in his 30s was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in East L.A. Tuesday night after getting behind the wheel of a patrol cruiser and trying to run one of them down, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex located at 5051 3rd St. shortly before 10 p.m., right across from the local sheriff’s station.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies responded to a report of a Hispanic man acting suspiciously in the parking lot of the complex. The man was looking inside cars, according to witnesses.

When they arrived on scene, the suspect tried to hide from them. When they tried to contact him, he ran to their patrol cruiser, avoiding being tasered in the process, LASD reports.

The suspect then got into the vehicle and drove towards one of the deputies, at which point he was shot, the sheriff’s department said. The suspect died at the scene from gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

It was unclear exactly how many deputies opened fire on the suspect. No deputies were wounded in the shooting.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.