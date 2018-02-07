LAGUNA WOODS (CBSLA) — An armed man who was shot by Orange County Sheriff’s deputies at a Laguna Woods home Tuesday, after he himself reportedly threatened to shoot a contractor, has died.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department reports that 65-year-old Paul Mono passed away at Mission Hospital Tuesday night after suffering critical injuries. Mono was shot after deputies responded to a disturbance at a retirement community in the 600 block of Avenida Sevilla at around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Jennifer Heflin, a realtor for Laguna Premier Realty, told CBS2 that the incident began after Mono told her he wanted to shoot his contractor for going over-budget on remodeling plans for his home. Heflin said that she sold the retirement property where the shooting occurred to Mono and his wife approximately five months ago. The couple had moved down from Marina Del Rey.

On Monday, according to Heflin, Mono showed her his gun and ammunition and said he wanted to shoot his contractor. However, she did not believe the threat was real, and returned to the home Tuesday to deliver blueprints and receipts for the renovation.

Heflin’s contractor, Dennis Metzler, was sitting in his car nearby the home, and was on the phone with Heflin as she entered.

“I had my phone on, because Dennis asked me to keep it on, because he was worried about me, because he (Mono) had a gun,” Heflin said. “He had threatened Dennis, and he was worried about me going in.”

“I walked in hoping I could calm him down,” Heflin added.

Instead, Heflin said, Mono snapped after learning the contractor she recommended went over-budget.

“They didn’t want to see him,” Heflin said. “They wanted nothing to do with the contractor.”

Heflin said Mono punched in his TV, then started waving his gun and pointed it at her.

“I go, ‘Paul, put the gun down,’… I wasn’t afraid.” Heflin told CBS2.

Heflin said Mono refused to put away the gun, so she walked out and drove away. At that point, 911 had been called.

Neighbors said Mono continued to scream. Deputies arrived on scene and neighbors heard five or six shots fired. No deputies were hurt. It’s unclear if Mono fired his gun at the deputies.

“I feel really bad for his wife, I don’t know what she’s going to do,” Heflin said.

An investigation is ongoing.