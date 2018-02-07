LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Clippers and former Sixth Man Of The Year Lou Williams have reportedly reached a contract extension.
Yahoo Sports is reporting Williams and the team agreed to a three-year contract extension for the 31-year-old guard, who is having a career year with averages of 23.3 points and 5.3 assists this season.
The agreement should silence rumors that the Clippers will part with Williams before this week’s trade deadline.
Long considered an NBA journeyman prior to this season, Williams has netted career averages of 13.5 points and 3.1 assists during stints with teams including the Lakers, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Toronto, and Houston.
But Williams has proved himself capable of serving as the team’s offensive focal point after he was thrust into that role due to a string of injuries to key players like Austin Rivers and Patrick Beverley.