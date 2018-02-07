Filed Under:Gov. Jerry Brown, water project, water tunnel, WaterFix

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown is scaling back his troubled proposal for overhauling California’s water system — at least for now.

State official Karla Nemeth wrote Wednesday that the Brown administration is now looking at building a single giant water tunnel instead of two. California would build a second one later if money is found for it.

The project would pipe water from Northern California through a four-story-high tunnel. Los Angeles’ giant Metropolitan Water District and its millions of urban customers are expected to be some of the main beneficiaries.

Related: California Governor Considers One-Tunnel Water Plan

California water districts had balked at the $16 billion cost of the two tunnels.

The new plan marks the latest in Brown’s four-decade effort to redo the water system left by his father, the late Gov. Pat Brown. The single tunnel still would be California’s biggest water project in decades.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch