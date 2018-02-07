LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A local organization is raising funds to provide safe and supportive housing for homeless women with children.
The National Forecaster Company is hosting a benefit for Alexandria House on February 18 at Tao Garden Restaurant in Tarzana.
Founded in 1996, Alexandria House, located in the Mid-Wilshire area, is a “transitional residence and house of hospitality” providing support to women in children “in the process of moving from emergency shelter to economic stability and permanent housing,” according to its website.
The event will feature musical guests, speakers and an auction.
Tickets are available here.